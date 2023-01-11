Injury Roundup: Bengals, Ravens Release Initial Wild Card Injury Reports

The Bengals had a scare get quelled on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Ravens suited up for the first playoff practice this week and two Cincinnati players missed the session.

Alex Cappa (ankle) is ruled out this week and likely longer with his ankle ailment after Zac Taylor confirmed his status on Wednesday.

Tee Higgins (illness) missed the festivities with an undisclosed sickness.

Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) is also dinged up. He posted a limited outing on Wednesday.

For Baltimore, it's slightly worse. Multiple players missed practice outside of rest, including quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), running back Gus Edwards (concussion), and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness).

Jackson has not practiced since getting injured on Dec. 4.

Fellow corners Marcus Peters (calf) and Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) were limited, as was backup QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist).

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok