CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared up Tee Higgins' absence from practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Zac Taylor clarified that the wide receiver missed the session due to illness at the top of his press conference.

Dave Lapham did report Higgins is dealing with a hip pointer earlier this week, but Taylor did not hint at that being an issue.

Higgins set a career-high this season with 7 touchdowns and tied his career-best catch total from last season (74). Although, the Ravens shut him down this past week holding him to season-lows in catches (1) and yards (7).

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok