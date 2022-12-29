The young player is meeting his personal standard for passing excellence.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is about to hold a major NFL record as soon as his 12th pass is thrown on Monday night.

The precise sign-caller has the NFL's all-time best completion percentage (68.48%) but hasn't hit the 1,500 career pass threshold needed to officially hold the record.

That changes on Monday, where he could actually throw all 12 passes into the dirt and still own the record. Drew Brees (67.69%) is officially first all-time right now, but Burrow would still be at 67.93% with 12 opening misses.

The feat speaks to Burrow's No. 1 goal each season besides winning games: Leading the league in completion percentage.

He paced all passers in the stat last season and is second behind Geno Smith this season. Burrow's the only QB in the NFL to be over 69% each of the past two seasons.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Teddy Bridgewater, Patrick Mahomes, Chad Pennington, and Brees are the only other QBs to complete at least 66% of their passes on 1,500-plus attempts.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

