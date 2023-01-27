Two-Point Conversion: Time Is Now For The Cincinnati Bengals

Not at all. Like Burrow said, the window is his career and we have no reason to believe otherwise.

That doesn't mean things will always be like they are right now.

Jessie Bates III may be leaving for the big money in free agency and the Bengals have already said they want to lock up Burrow as soon as possible. That means there will be decisions made on players like Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, DJ Reader, Trey Hendrickson, and Sam Hubbard. While the Bengals and their fans would love to keep all these guys, the business side says it's not likely.

The Bengals did exactly what the new NFL is designed to do—capitalize on an elite quarterback during his rookie contract. That way money can be spent on other positions to make the roster as packed with talent as they possibly can. The reality of the situation is that fellow AFC North rival Cleveland broke the quarterback market and the Bengals are going to have shell out an incredible load of money for Burrow thanks to what the Browns did with Deshaun Watson. It's just not going to be possible to lock up Burrow for what the market will dictate and pay everyone else as well.

Ja'Marr Chase won't go anywhere, but Higgins could end up elsewhere. A team will back up the Brinks truck for him to be their number one and he can be exactly that for at least ten franchises as of this moment.

I'm not saying any of this to be a "Debbie Downer." In fact, it's quite the opposite. What the Bengals have built is unlike anything Cincinnati has ever seen and for it to all come to fruition with the group that started what could be a decade of sustained success and contention, this is the time to break through. And things couldn't line up for them any better.