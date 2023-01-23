Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

The Bengals punished Buffalo on the ground and the through the air in the AFC divisional round.

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins left Sunday's game very impressed by Joe Burrow's throwing acumen in the snow.

The star wide receiver discussed his performance and praised the offensive line to AllBengals' James Rapien.

Burrow beat the elements to keep a perfect 9-0 NFL record in sub-40-degree weather.

"I don't know," Higgins said when asked how Burrow pulled off the cold heroics. "I was shocked at what he was doing. He threw that Hail Mary so far. I'm like, bro, but man, it's good to have a quarterback that can come out in the snow and sling it. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of the way he played, but I'm gonna give credit to the run game to our O-Line tonight. They played a hell of a game."

Cincinnati gave up just one sack against Buffalo and controlled the game's physicality on Buffalo's home turf.

Now it's a re-run of 2022 in the AFC's crowning game.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok