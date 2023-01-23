CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

The franchise passer just led Cincinnati to a third-straight road playoff win after the franchise went 0-7 on the road in its history before he arrived.

Burrow finished 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards, and 2 touchdowns against the Bills. It was his best career playoff performance by QBR (76.5).

"Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football," Orlovsky declared. "Okay, now, let me be very clear with what I'm saying okay, Chiefs fans, Patrick Mahomes is the best player. He's the most talented player in the NFL, and he's the most dynamic weapon. Joe Burrow's the best quarterback in football, when it comes to quarterbacking and when it comes to understanding play calls, when it comes to understanding what you have to do with the football, when it comes to understanding what the defense is, when it comes to understanding pocket manipulation, when it comes to timing and rhythm, and accuracy. Joe Burrow's the best. He is the standard right now.

Burrow is meeting every possible expectation a No. 1 pick can realistically hit in their first three seasons, but he obviously wants more at the young age of 26.

"The fascinating part is all the stuff that Patrick, Josh Allen, Lamar (Jackson), Jalen Hurts do. Guys, you can't do that stuff," Orlovsky concluded. "They're outliers when it comes to so much of their stuff. All the stuff that Joe does, you can, but he's the only one who does. That's the thing that fascinates me about Joe Burrow."

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

