Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Joe Burrow was sacked nine times by the Titans in Cincinnati's 19-16 win at Nissan Stadium in January.

Sunday was a physical game, but the Bengals quarterback didn't take many hits. He was sacked once for a four yard loss.

He had plenty of time in the pocket, which allowed him to compete a pass to seven different players. Every player he targeted had at least one reception.

"They’re playing as good as anybody in the league," Burrow said when asked about the offensive line. "Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time in the pocket to be able to find guys or try to find an escape route and go make plays with my legs. I am so proud of those guys for how they are playing."

Burrow finished 22-of-37 for 270 yards and one touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over, which was crucial to the Bengals' success in the second half.

"We have got to affect the quarterback better than what we did today," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I hope we didn't think we were going to show up and sack him nine times. We didn't do enough to affect the quarterback."

Tee Time

Tee Higgins continues to show he's a top wide receiver. He had seven receptions on nine targets for 114 yards and one touchdown.

He hauled had three big catches late in the game, including the go-ahead 29-yard touchdown that put the Bengals ahead for good in the fourth quarter.

Higgins shined bright last week against the Steelers and did so again on Sunday against the Titans.