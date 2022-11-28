Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville
NASHVILLE — The Bengals beat the Titans 20-16 on Sunday to improve to 7-4 on the season. It might not have been pretty, but you don't get style points in the NFL.
Cincinnati made plays down the stretch, both on offense and defense, to escape with the win. Here are our walk-off thoughts:
Clean Burrow
Joe Burrow was sacked nine times by the Titans in Cincinnati's 19-16 win at Nissan Stadium in January.
Sunday was a physical game, but the Bengals quarterback didn't take many hits. He was sacked once for a four yard loss.
He had plenty of time in the pocket, which allowed him to compete a pass to seven different players. Every player he targeted had at least one reception.
"They’re playing as good as anybody in the league," Burrow said when asked about the offensive line. "Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time in the pocket to be able to find guys or try to find an escape route and go make plays with my legs. I am so proud of those guys for how they are playing."
Burrow finished 22-of-37 for 270 yards and one touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over, which was crucial to the Bengals' success in the second half.
"We have got to affect the quarterback better than what we did today," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I hope we didn't think we were going to show up and sack him nine times. We didn't do enough to affect the quarterback."
Tee Time
Tee Higgins continues to show he's a top wide receiver. He had seven receptions on nine targets for 114 yards and one touchdown.
He hauled had three big catches late in the game, including the go-ahead 29-yard touchdown that put the Bengals ahead for good in the fourth quarter.
Higgins shined bright last week against the Steelers and did so again on Sunday against the Titans.
Shutting Down Henry
Derrick Henry is considered one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the Bengals kept him in check all game long.
Henry finished with just 38 yards on 17 carries. He did have three receptions for 79 yards, but outside of a 69-yard screen pass, the Bengals' defense shut him down.
"Just get him before he gets going," Mike Hilton said. "Everybody knows once he’s headed downhill—as you can see on the screen [play], once he gets a head of steam, it’s hard. Once you get in the backfield and slow him down, you better your chances."
The Bengals had to slow Henry down if they were going to win the game and they did that on Sunday.
Hilton Plays BIG
Hilton tackled Henry in the backfield twice on Sunday, finishing with seven tackles on the day. The Bengals' nickel cornerback is always a major part of their defense, but his ability to bring Henry down is a big reason why they held him to 2.2 yards-per-carry.
"It’s nothing new for me. I live for games like this," Hilton said. "I tell everybody, I just look like this. You know what I mean? You turn on my tape, I show what I do best, and that’s just being a playmaker."
Playing Your Role
Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams and Trenton Irwin all made big plays on Sunday.
Perine had 93 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Irwin had a huge catch on third down that allowed the Bengals to drive down and take the lead for good.
Williams had a 24-yard reception and a 16-yard run.
This trio won't get a bunch of attention, but all three guys made big plays with Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon out with injuries.
Undefeated November
The Bengals beat the Panthers, Steelers and Titans to finish 3-0 in November—a feat they hadn't done since 1982.
Cincinnati started slow this season, but they've won five of their last six games and are in the thick of the AFC Playoff race.
