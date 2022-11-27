Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

The Bengals went on the road and secured a massive win over the Titans on Sunday. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton was absolutely everywhere against the Titans, stopping Derrick Henry at the line of scrimmage multiple times in this game. There likely isn’t a slot corner in the league that has as much of an effect in the run game as Hilton does.

Tee Higgins

In what is possibly the last game the Bengals will have to play without Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins was outstanding. He caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, making some huge catches along the way that helped Cincinnati seal the victory.

Samaje Perine

The Bengals running back was standing in for Joe Mixon who missed this game with a concussion. Samaje Perine just gets things done. He made multiple plays that put the Bengals in a much better position and continued his form as a receiver from last week. He rushed for 58 yards and added 35 receiving yards. His performances could lead to a bigger role even when Mixon returns.

DJ Reader

Reader struggled a bit last week coming off his injury, but he looked fully healthy this week. He batted down a few passes and helped shut down Henry. He’s going to be a key player for the Bengals as they approach this tough stretch of games.

Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson

The Bengals held Henry to just 38 yards on 17 carries, and the Bengals linebackers played a huge part in that. Pratt has been on fire lately, and Wilson is continuing to be one of the most reliable defenders on this team.

Cam Taylor-Britt

He had a couple rough players, but the rookie corner appears to improve every single week. They’ll need him down the stretch especially with star corner Chidobe Awuzie out for the season.

Losers

The Titans

Even though the Bengals offense looked rough early on, I was unable to think of a loser for this team. The Titans are now 0-3 against Joe Burrow and this loss at home drops them to 7-4 on the season.

