Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow Leads Way, But Bengals' Supporting Cast Shines in Win Over Steelers

Evan McPherson was great on Sunday. He booted a 54-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give Cincinnati a 27-23 lead.

"These conditions weren't great. The field isn't great. He just stepped up and delivered," Taylor said. " I thought Drue Chrisman did a nice job. It's not the greatest conditions for him either. And did a great job with the holds and had a great punt there. That punt had them inside the 10-yard line. And then Cal, you know, all three of those guys really stepped up and did their jobs and got us a win.

Chrisman hit two booming punts in his NFL debut. He flashed his potential and held the ball on all of McPherson's kicks.

Darrin Simmons had to be proud of how his young trio played.

Other Thoughts

Trey Hendrickson and Germaine Pratt played great. Hendrickson had five tackles and two sacks. Pratt had eight tackles, including two for loss.

Cam Taylor-Britt also flashed his potential, leading the team with 12 tackles. He got beat a few times, but he also made multiple big plays in space.

Three-Rine

Samaje Perine might be the most underrated Bengals player. From blocking, to running between the tackles, to playing a key role in the passing game, he can do anything they ask him to do.

"Obviously, he's a great player. He steps up whenever his opportunity presents itself," Burrow said after the game. "And two, he's one of those locker room guys that everybody talks about. Great in the locker room. Great guy to talk to. Culture builder. He's fun to play with."

Perine set a new Bengals record, becoming the first running back in team history to have three touchdown receptions.

Trenton Irwin also had a nice game, catching three passes for 42 yards and his first career touchdown. Role players stepped up in an AFC North slugfest on the road.

Building Momentum

Don't look now, but the Bengals have won four of their last five games and would be the seventh seed in the AFC Playoffs if the season ended today.

They're hitting their stride at the right time. They need all of the momentum that they can get with the AFC South leading Titans up next on the schedule.