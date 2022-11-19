CINCINNATI — The Bengals have nailed plenty of draft and free agency decisions in Duke Tobin's tenure with the team. The mixture of both really stands out to ESPN analyst and former NFL scout Field Yates.

"Ultimately, I believe in results, and I think that Cincinnati's results largely speak for themselves," Yates said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This is a franchise that's had to reshape itself over the past handful of years.

"A lot of the offensive pieces that are so great, were high picks, none more so than Joe [Burrow] and Ja'Marr [Chase]. Defensively that makeover over the past couple of years has been this really unique blend of not just some really good homegrown talent, but find a free agent pickup [on the team] that if you were to redo it, you would say no, I'm not even considering it."

Yates worked with the New England Patriots scouting department before entering into media. He sees Tobins anonymity as one of the reasons people don't recognize his results more frequently.

"My guess is that part of what influences our perception of people in sports coaches, players executives, is just how much we see of them publicly," Yates said. "And as far as anonymity is concerned, Duke probably is in that top class of general managers or personnel executives, and that's not a bad thing. ... That's just how he and the Bengals go about their business."

Cincinnati has had to plan long term while shifting eras over the past five years, and so far, Tobin is putting the franchise in a great spot to succeed throughout the 2020s.

A few more deep playoff runs will get even more people talking about the 2021 Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year. Check out Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Yates here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers

Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok