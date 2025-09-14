Cincinnati Bengals Share Official Injury Designation for Star QB Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a left toe injury. He suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Burrow is questionable to return according to the team. That's an encouraging injury designation and opens the door for him to come back in the second half.
The Bengals currently trail the Jaguars 17-10 at halftime. Jacksonville won the coin toss and elected to receive, which means the Bengals will get the ball to start the second half.
Burrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game. The Bengals were trailing 14-7. Jake Browning took over at quarterback.
Injury Details
Burrow's left foot got caught underneath him while he was being sacked by Arik Armstead in the second quarter. He tried to walk it off, but ultimately had to sit down on the field and wait for trainers to come over to him. He walked to the blue medical tent under his own power. He spent roughly seven minutes in the tent before going back to the locker room.
Burrow tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but needed assistance from trainers after making it about halfway.
Burrow removed his left cleat and was seen limping into the X-Ray room.
He's undergoing multiple tests, including a MRI, league sources confirm.
"That’s our hopes and dreams right there," Bengals center Ted Karras said last month referencing Burrow.
Jake Browning took over at quarterback and will stay there if Burrow can't return to the game.
Watch the play and video of Burrow walking off the field and into the locker room below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast