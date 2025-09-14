Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Injured, Leaves Game vs Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left leg/ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game with the Jaguars.
Burrow tried to walk it off, before sitting down on the field and asking for trainers to assist. He walked to the blue medical tent and spent roughly seven minutes in there before going back to the locker room.
Burrow tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but needed assistance from trainers after making it about halfway.
Burrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game. The Bengals were trailing 14-7. Jake Browning took over at quarterback.
Burrow appears to be dealing with a left foot injury. He removed his left cleat and was seen limping into the X-Ray room.
Watch the play and video of Burrow walking off the field and into the locker room below:
Other Injuries
Burrow has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career, including a torn ACL in 2020—his rookie campaign and a wrist ligament injury that ended his season in 2023.
He's a two-time Comeback Player of the Year Award winner after leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and leading the NFL in multiple passing stats last year, including yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43).
Burrow had the most productive preseason of his career.
"I think just being out there and leading not only the first group. He got a chance to throw the touchdown to Charlie and work all those different guys," Zac Taylor said after Burrow's final preseason snaps. "I think there was a lot of benefits there. He led us on four touchdown drives in five possessions."
Burrow and the Bengals' offense struggled in Week 1, but they eeked out a 17-16 win in Cleveland.
Obviously all of the Bengals' hopes and dreams are dependent on Burrow being healthy.
