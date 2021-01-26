NewsAll Bengals+
Packers CEO Dismisses Rodgers Rumors: 'We're Not Idiots'

The Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers openly questioned his future with the team after Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers. 

“I don’t know, I really don’t,” he said what the team is missing. “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. And I’m going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business.

“A lot of guys futures that are, you know, uncertain, myself included. That’s what’s sad about it most. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it all.”

Despite questioning his future, Rodgers said on Tuesday that he expects to be back in Green Bay next season. 

Packers CEO Mark Murphy gave his thoughts about Rodgers' future. 

"There's no way in heck Aaron is not gonna be on the Packers," Murphy said on WNFL in Green Bay. "He's going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever, he's our unquestioned leader, and we're not idiots."

Rodgers wants a new contract according to Mike Florio. He's known for his passive aggressive nature, so openly questioning his future after a loss could've just been a tactic to open up the door for a new deal this offseason. 

The Packers could look a lot different in 2021. They have $208 million on the books for next season and multiple key pieces set to hit free agency including center Corey Linsley and running back Aaron Jones. 

