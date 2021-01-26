NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Wants a New Contract From the Packers

NewsAll Bengals+
Report: Aaron Rodgers Wants a New Contract From the Packers

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questioned his future after Green Bay's 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. 

He was clearly frustrated about the outcome of the game, but he might have had another motive. 

Rodgers wants a new contract according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk

The 37-year-old led the Packers to a 13-3 record this season. He completed 71% of his passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. 

The future Hall of Famer should want a new contract. Rodgers is going to win the 2020 NFL MVP award. He outplayed Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and any of the other candidates this season.

Rodgers has three years left on his current deal. He makes $33.5 million on average, but will make much less than that over the next three seasons. 

Rodgers is set to make $22.35 million in 2021, $25.5 million in 2022 and 25.5 million in 2023.

He's making less than Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger on a per-year basis. 

He was frustrated after the loss, but asking for a new contract is fair. 

Young quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson are expected to sign long-term deals in the near future. Their extensions could be worth more than Rodgers' current deal. 

If the Packers rework his contract, then it's a sign they're committed to him, despite drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

If they're hesitant to give him a new deal, then he could be forced to finish his career with another team. 

