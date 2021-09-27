Patrick Mahomes is Getting Another Weapon, Chiefs Adding Former All-Pro

CINCINNATI — Former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He's in the process of being reinstated by the league and could be eligible to play this week.

Gordon, 30, is vaccinated against COVID-19 and is ready to play according to multiple reports. He submitted his reinstatement letter to the league in July.

The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely in 2019 for violating their substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances rules. He's been suspended multiple times throughout his NFL career.

Gordon has 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight seasons. He's played for the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks.

