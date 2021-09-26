September 26, 2021
Watch: The Bengals Celebrate Their Victory Over the Steelers

Logan Wilson got the game ball for his stellar performance.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10 on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. It was their first win in Pittsburgh since 2015. It was also Joe Burrow's first career road win. 

Watch the Bengals' postgame celebration below.

