Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns, Bengals Build Big Lead Over Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is getting stronger.

The two have connected for two touchdowns on Sunday and the Bengals have a 24-7 lead over the Steelers midway through the third quarter. Watch both plays below

