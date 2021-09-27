Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up' During 24-10 Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals never trailed in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers. They were in control of the game from start to finish.

Their confidence might be at an all-time high going into Thursday's game against Jacksonville. Not only did the Bengals beat one of their rivals, they left no doubt about who the superior team was on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd, a Pittsburgh native, had an interesting observation about the way the game against the Steelers ended.

"The last plays for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row and for a team to see that is giving us more power," Boyd said. "For a team to just lay down like that before the game is over.

"They portrayed it to the whole nation on TV with what they were about and how they gave up, so we just gotta take advantage."

Related: Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Boyd finished with four receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. It was his first win in Pittsburgh, but he certainly doesn't think it'll be his last.

Boyd's comments remind me of the famous T.J. Houshmandzadeh "Terrible Towel" game following the Bengals' 38-31 win over the Steelers in 2005.

Houshmandzadeh cleaned his cleats with a "Terrible Towel" after the win. Watch Boyd's news conference and video of the shoe shining below.

