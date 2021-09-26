Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 24-10 Win Over the Steelers

The Bengals went on the road and beat the Steelers 24-10 on Sunday afternoon.

They improve to 2-1 heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Here are our winners and losers from the Bengals win:

Winners

Logan Wilson

The second year linebacker had two interceptions today, but his overall play lands him on the winners list. Wilson is having a breakout season through three games. He’s making plays, making tackles, and involved in many big defensive situations for the Bengals. He finished with 14 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Ja’Marr Chase

The Chase doubters are quickly disappearing. Chase had two touchdowns against the Steelers, making it four touchdowns in three games for the rookie receiver. As of now, Chase is one of the front runners to win AFC Rookie of the Year.

Jackson Carman

Due to an injury to Xavier Sua-Filo, the rookie guard got his first NFL start in Pittsburgh. Carman played well in his debut and was part of a Bengals offensive line that didn't allow a sack and only gave up one pressure. It seems like Carman has earned the starting guard spot, and I expect to see him get the nod again on Thursday against Jacksonville.

Joe Burrow

After a rough Week 2 game against the Bears, Burrow bounced back, leading the Bengals to a big win over a divisional rival. Burrow started the game against the Steelers with another interception, but managed to really turn the game around afterwards. He finished 14-of-18 for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Losers

Eli Apple

Not too many losers for the Bengals this week, but Eli Apple had a rough game. With Trae Waynes out, Apple has been starting and he continues to struggle. When Waynes returns we could see him in a more comfortable role, but Apple shouldn't be a week-to-week starter. Waynes is close to returning, but Chidobe Awuzie went down with a groin injury. If he misses time, Apple could stay in the starting lineup.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

All Bengals Staff Gives Picks For Sunday's Game in Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Sacks, Not Hits That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook