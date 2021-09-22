Zac Taylor is Betting Favorite to be the First Head Coach Fired

The third-year head coach is at the top of the list according to oddsmakers.

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor is the betting favorite to be the first head coach fired in the NFL this season.

According to recent odds released by BetOnline, Taylor (+350) is ahead of Joe Judge (+450), Mike Zimmer (+450) and Matt Nagy (+550).

The Bengals are looking to bounce back in Pittsburgh this week following a Week 2 loss in Chicago. They're 1-1 this season, but Taylor is just 1-15-1 on the road since being named Bengals head coach in 2019.

Check out the complete odds courtesy of BetOnline below.

Zac Taylor 7/2 (+350)

Joe Judge 9/2 (+450)

Mike Zimmer 9/2 (+450)

Matt Nagy 11/2 (+550)

Urban Meyer 6/1 (+600)

Mike McCarthy 16/1 (+1600)

Vic Fangio 16/1 (+1600)

Mike Tomlin 18/1 (+1800)

Dan Campbell 20/1 (+2000)

David Culley 25/1 (+2500)

Frank Reich 25/1 (+2500)

Kliff Kingsbury 25/1 (+2500)

-----



