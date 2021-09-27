Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records, Helps Bengals Beat Steelers

The 21-year-old is off to an impressive start.

PITTSBURGH — Ja'Marr Chase said he was going to break records on draft night. It didn't take long for that declaration to start to come true.

The 21-year-old set a Bengals and an NFL record on Sunday when he scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the season. He had a 34-yard touchdown catch and a nine-yard score.

The 34-yarder gave the Bengals a 14-7 lead and they never looked back.

"I thought the corner (James) Pierre had pretty good coverage but Ja'Marr just out-physicaled him and got to the ball," Joe Burrow said after the game. "That's why you draft a guy like that to make those plays."

Chase is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have a 30-yard touchdown reception in each of his first three career games. He became the youngest player in NFL history to have four receiving touchdowns in his team's first three games. That was a record previously held by Randy Moss.

Chase also set a Bengals record. He's the first rookie in team history to have a receiving touchdown in each of his first three games.

His first three scores of the season were from 50, 42 and 34-yards out. The Bengals were hoping he'd be able to stretch the field and he's done that and so much more in the first three games.

For more, watch Chase's postgame news conference below.

-----



