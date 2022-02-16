NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

Skip to main content

NFL Insider Expects Bengals to Use Cap Space and Draft Capital to Fix Offensive Line

Cincinnati needs to improve in the trenches.

The Bengals' offensive line has been a big topic all season long, but it was a big reason why they lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles sacked Joe Burrow seven times. The offense wasn't functional for most of the second half because they couldn't protect their star quarterback. 

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport expects the Bengals to be aggressive this offseason in their quest to improve the offensive line. 

"It is very clear this O-line, which does have left tackle Jonah Williams, but some other questions elsewhere. This is going to be the real focus of the offseason," Rapoport said on Wednesday. "The Bengals have cap space. I would expect them to spend cap space and capital to fix this offensive line."

Burrow was sacked 70 times this season in 20 games (including the playoffs). 

There's no way that can continue, especially if the Bengals want to make another Super Bowl run. 

For more on the team, including the latest offseason news, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Read More

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) lays on the ground after a turnover on downs with less than a minute to play in the 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2683
News

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

8 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Went With Samaje Perine Over Joe Mixon During Final Plays of Super Bowl LVI

5 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Zac Taylor Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Knee Injury Following Super Bowl LVI

7 hours ago
Zac Taylor, Mike Brown, AFC. Championship
News

Bengals Sign Head Coach Zac Taylor to Contract Extension Through 2026 Season

8 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill
News

Tyreek Hill Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following His Record Breaking Rookie Season

22 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Super Bowl
News

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow After He Suffered Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 15, 2022
Pooka Williams Returner
News

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Feb 15, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs against Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 15, 2022