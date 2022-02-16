NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

Cincinnati needs to improve in the trenches.

The Bengals' offensive line has been a big topic all season long, but it was a big reason why they lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles sacked Joe Burrow seven times. The offense wasn't functional for most of the second half because they couldn't protect their star quarterback.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport expects the Bengals to be aggressive this offseason in their quest to improve the offensive line.

"It is very clear this O-line, which does have left tackle Jonah Williams, but some other questions elsewhere. This is going to be the real focus of the offseason," Rapoport said on Wednesday. "The Bengals have cap space. I would expect them to spend cap space and capital to fix this offensive line."

Burrow was sacked 70 times this season in 20 games (including the playoffs).

There's no way that can continue, especially if the Bengals want to make another Super Bowl run.

For more on the team, including the latest offseason news, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast