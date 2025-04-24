One Scenario Where Cincinnati Bengals Should Try to Move Up in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about the Bengals possible trading down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and for good reason.
They have the 17th overall pick and only six total selections in this year's draft. Couple that with Duke Tobin's comments from earlier this week and it's easy to see them moving back.
What about moving up?
Ethan Fitz asked me this question on X. While unlikely, I do think there's a scenario where the Bengals try to trade up on Thursday night to secure a top talent.
Who would it be? Well, it would take one of the top prospect on their board to fall into the double-digit range.
What if Mason Graham falls to pick 11? The former Michigan star would be an ideal fit on the Bengals' defensive front.
If the Bengals have a top 3-5 grade on him, they'd have to consider trading their first rounder (pick 17) and their third rounder (pick 81) for the 11th or 12th selection to add Graham to their roster.
That goes for any of the top players on their board. What if Will Campbell out of LSU starts to slide? Moving up for him would make a ton of sense. Ashton Jeanty is another blue chipper in this draft that's expected to be taken in the top 5-7.
Who else falls into that category?
There aren't many players. Travis Hunter should be long gone. The same goes for Abdul Carter.
However, if Campbell or Graham fall to the double-digits, the Bengals should be open to moving up and getting one of the premiere talents in this year's draft.
