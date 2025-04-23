Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Predictions for All Six Picks Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away and the Cincinnati Bengals have six picks this year, including the 17th overall selection.
This mock is what I think they'll do in this year's draft. While a trade could happen, I stayed pat in hopes of showing you the prospects they could be targeting with each selection.
Last year we predicted that they'd take Amarius Mims in round one and Kris Jenkins Jr. in round two. We got both of those selections correct. We also predicted that they'd take tight end Erick All Jr.
We'll see if we can have similar success this year. Check out my prediction for all six picks below:
First Round, Pick No. 17: Shemar Stewart, Defensive End, Texas A&M
Stewart could easily be the best player on the Bengals' board if he falls to them in the first round. Walter Nolen could be gone by the time the Bengals are on the clock. The same goes for Jihaad Campbell and Derrick Harmon.
Kelvin Banks Jr. is almost guaranteed to be off the board by the time Cincinnati gets to pick.
I expect the Bengals to have Stewart high on their board. If he's there, don't be shocked if they bank on defensive coordinator Al Golden and their revamped coaching staff to get the most out of a freakish talent like Stewart.
"Sometimes you bet on the traits," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said this week. "That’s what this league is about. There’s plenty of examples of guys who have not had great collegiate production but stupendous NFL athletic traits and come into our league and really shined. Coaching is part of it. Development is part of it. Sometimes schematics plays into it. But if you got a guy that likes football that is a tough, physical player with the appropriate dimensions, it’s a pretty good bet he’s going to have some degree of success in our league."
Stewart had 4.5 sacks in college, but was disruptive. He finished with 39 pressures last season and is able to set the edge in the run game. The Bengals will value his ability against the run, which could give him the edge over some other edge rushers in this year's class.
If Stewart is off the board, I think the Bengals will take Nolen. If Nolen is gone, Campbell could certainly be their guy. If that trio of players is gone, Harmon becomes the favorite at No. 17 with Nick Emmanwori, Malaki Starks, Tyler Booker, Josh Simmons, Green and Loveland very much in the mix.
Cincinnati will also entertain the possibility of trading down, which opens up the door to Josh Connerly, Kenneth Grant, Nic Scourton and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Other Targets: Jihaad Campbell, Colston Loveland, Walter Nolen, Kelvin Banks Jr., Derrick Harmon, Mike Green, Tyler Booker, Nick Emmanwori, Josh Simmons, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.
Second Round, Pick No. 49: Kevin Winston Jr., Safety, Penn State
This would be a home run pick for the Bengals. Winston is one of the top safeties in this class and would be long gone if he hadn't suffered a torn ACL last season.
Despite the injury, Winston still ran a 4.51 40-yard dash just five months into his rehab. He's expected to be cleared for training camp.
Winston has experience playing deep, but has the size and athleticism to come into the box and make tackles. He's comfortable in man coverage and would give Golden another new weapon to use on defense.
Other Targets: Tyler Booker, Xavier Watts, Tate Ratledge, Landon Jackson, Carson Schwesinger, T.J. Sanders, Jack Sawyer, Aireontae Ersery and Jonah Savaiinaea.
Third Round, Pick No. 81: Ozzy Trapilo, Offensive Tackle, Boston College
The Bengals wait until the third round to get an offensive lineman, but get one of their top targets. Trapilo will have a chance to start right away at guard. He made two starts (one at each guard spot) in college, but primarily played at offensive tackle: 24 starts at right tackle and 10 at left tackle.
He wasn't penalized once in 772 snaps last season. He's a big guy at 6-8, 319 pounds. If they wanted to get him reps at tackle, he certainly has the talent and the size to play multiple spots in the NFL.
The Bengals met with Trapilo during the pre-draft process and there's a good chance they take him in round three if they haven't addressed the offensive line in the first two rounds.
Other Targets: Ashton Gillotte, Emery Jones, DJ Giddens, Wyatt Milum, Chris Paul, Jared Wilson, Demetrius Knight Jr., Charles Grant, Omarr Norman-Lott
Fourth Round, Pick No. 119: Ty Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Nebraska
Robinson may not become a star in the NFL, but he'll be a versatile piece on the Bengals' defensive line. He's an older prospect, which could cause him to fall to this spot, but he should also be an instant contributor.
At 6-5, 291 pounds, Robinson tested like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process. Landing him at pick 119 is a steal for a team that needs more rugged, tough players in the trenches.
Other Targets: Ashton Gillotte, Emery Jones, DJ Giddens, Bhayshul Tuten, Wyatt Milum, Damien Martinez, Jordan James, Chris Paul, Jamaree Caldwell, RJ Harvey, Cam Skattebo, Jalen Rivers
Fifth Round, Pick No. 153: Jack Kiser, Linebacker, Notre Dame
Golden gets his guy. Kiser made 25 starts for Golden over the past three seasons. He's a good, but not great athlete that will turn 25-years-old in September.
His age could push him into the fifth round, even in a weaker linebacker class, but the Bengals would love to land him at this spot. Kiser was a team captain, played 975 special teams snaps in college and projects to be an instant contributor in a variety of ways for the Bengals as a rookie.
Other Targets: Jaydon Blue, Cam Skattebo, Jordan Phillips, Miles Frazier, Jalen Rivers, Don'te Thornton Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Luke Kandra, Aeneas Peebles,
Sixth Round, Pick No. 193: Thomas Fidone II, Tight End, Nebraska
Fidone would be picked higher, but has had multiple injuries that cut two of his college seasons short. He isn't the best blocking tight end, but is a quality pass catcher, has good speed, length and he is a willing blocker.
The Bengals rolled the dice on Erick All Jr. last year. They do the same on Fidone here. He isn't as good of a prospect as All, but it's reasonable to think he could develop into a contributor on offense.
Other Targets: Kobe King, Luke Lachey, Tahj Brooks, Drew Kendall, Jake Majors, Jarquez Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., J.J. Roberts,