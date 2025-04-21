'We'll See If We Can Make That Happen' - Duke Tobin Discusses Bengals Desire to Add Picks in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin speak with the media on Monday ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft this week.
Trades were a hot topic as Cincinnati entered the week with just six picks in the seven rounds. They do not pick in the final round after trading the selection to Chicago last season for Khalil Herbert. This comes after Cincinnati wielded 18 picks in the past two drafts.
Tobin noted Cincinnati will "see" if it can add more picks in deals that benefit their goals.
"We're always open to moving if it's right for us and it can be right for us," Tobin said. "Those opportunities aren't always there. Actually, they're not there more than they are there. If you're sitting on one guy that you think is a perfect fit for you, a lot of times we opt to go that route. And if you're more open to your board and you get that opportunity and the price is right, you do it.
"We are certainly open to trading, down, back, left, right. I don't know what that looks like. Maybe that's staying put. I don't know, but we've always been open to that, not only in the first round but other rounds. We have six picks in this draft, so we'd like to have a few more and we'll see if we can make that happen."
Cincinnati is in the middle of each draft round after finishing at 9-8.
They don't have a lot of room for error with this setup, owning a draft capital value in the bottom half of the league. Trading back and boosting those coffers in Round One could be a great option if one of their top players isn't on the board.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit
Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense
Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast