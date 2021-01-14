NewsAll Bengals+
NFL News: Urban Meyer in 'Advanced Talks' With Jaguars About Becoming Their Next Head Coach

Meyer has met with the Jaguars multiple times
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's former coach could be NFL bound. 

Urban Meyer is in advanced talks with the Jaguars to become their next head coach according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

"At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer," Schefter tweeted. "Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week."

The Chargers expressed interest in Meyer recently, but the Jaguars are officially the frontrunner for the former Ohio State head coach. 

Meyer was reportedly asking for $12 million per season, which would make him the NFL's highest-paid head coach. 

He'll walk into a good situation, as the Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will likely turn into Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville also has plenty of cap space to work with. 

Nothing is official, but it sounds like Meyer could return to northern Florida. He led the Florida Gators to two National Championships in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

The Bengals host the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium next season. 

