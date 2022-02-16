Zac Taylor Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Knee Injury Following Super Bowl LVI

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared an update on Joe Burrow after he suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

“Joe had the sprained MCL and that’s really a reaggrevation of something he did in late December," Taylor said. "Rest is the best thing for him.”

Burrow also suffered an injured pinkie finger in December. Taylor said the 25-year-old doesn't need surgery on it, even though there was some speculation that he might need to get it repaired in the offseason.

“Not to my understanding, no," Taylor said.

Burrow and Taylor led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 and their first AFC North Championship since 2015.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast