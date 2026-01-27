Pending Free Agent Could Fit Perfect Role on Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

CINCINNATI — Pending fee agent linebacker Demario Davis sounds like a player the Bengals could use badly on their 2026 roster.

The 36-year-old has played for the Saints since 2018 but sounds like he's open to a new home after notching 143 tackles and half a sack this past season (80.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 1,079 snaps). He discussed the potential next step with Kay Adams on Up & Adams.

Davis worked with Bengals linebackers coach Mike Hodges during his time in New Orleans, which spanned every Davis season in The Big Easy.

That relationship, among many others, is a big reason why Davis has been so successful in the NFL. He dove into the special attribute he could bring to a young linebacker room like the Bengals have.

"They just shouldn't be happening to these defenses," Davis said about late-game mistakes. "(A lot of teams are) one good player away from taking that next step as a defense. Some of these end-of-the-game drives, they just shouldn't be happening to these defenses. You really need that general in the middle who can see that.

"And some of these guys, they have young players, and so some of them, some of these defenses just need a guy that can help their young guys take that next step. ... And I think that's what I'm noticing on a lot of these defenses, they don't have that. And so that's what's motivating for me. That's where I think I bring the most value, not only being what I am in the middle, but helping those younger guys take that next step. Because it's a relational thing, and not everybody has that."

Davis has played for the Saints, Jets, and Browns during his 14 seasons in the NFL. The Bengals could round out the linebacker room well by adding him for even just a one-year veteran deal.

The rookie-led group last season performed like arguably the worst linebacker unit in the NFL behind first-year players Barret Carter (39.5 PFF grade) and Demetrius Knight Jr. (41.5 PFF grade).

Although they likely won't be the only interested team if they end up eyeing his talents. Davis has been an elite linebacker for basically a full decade now. He has not posted a season-long PFF grade below 73.2 since finishing his lone Cleveland campaign at 61.5 overall.

Check out the full conversation with Adams below:

It sure sounds like Saints LB Demario Davis is open to testing the free agent market 👀@demario__davis | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tDr5m5rmZH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 27, 2026

