Cincinnati Bengals Facing One of Easiest 2026 NFL Schedules by 2025 Win Rate

CINCINNATI — The Bengals face one of the weakest slates of opponents this coming season based on last campaign's win rates. It's a completely flawed system to gauge the strength of schedule on, but it's all we have to go on until sportsbooks start truly judging the schedule strengths with their projected win totals.

Cincinnati's opponents this fall posted a combined win rate of 45% last season, the third-lowest opposing mark for any team. True market gauging for how easy this schedule figures to be gets on the board in May when the full schedule comes out, and sportsbooks can attach win totals to these teams.

NFL rosters turn things around in one offseason all the time, and the projected win totals will factor in the change these teams go through much more accurately than the prior season's win rate can.

Still, Cincinnati is facing a third-place schedule and historically two of the worst divisions in the sport this century (NFC and AFC South), so it would be surprising if they went from third-easiest schedule to outside the top half once win totals drop.

Regardless of how easy it is, the Bengals have a franchise quarterback and retained its full coaching staff with the goal of continuity turning things around in an AFC North where every other team will have a new coach.

The pressure is on.

"It's important for us to address what needs to be addressed. We don't bury our heads in the sand. We see what's going on, and we'll try to address it in every way we can," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about the roster recently.

Check out Cincinnati's full slate of opponents below and the SOS by 2025 record ranking from SFData9ers on X:

Baltimore Ravens (home/away)

Cleveland Browns (home/away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (home/away)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok