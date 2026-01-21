Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Coach Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Staff

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have another assistant coach helping coach an NFL prospect bowl this month. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is leading the East team's interior defensive line in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 27.

Cincinnati has offensive line coaching assistant Michael McCarthy coaching in the Senior Bowl next week as well.

Montgomery just wrapped up his first season leading the Bengals' defensive line. It was a rough go for much of the campaign, but Montgomery was coaching a ton of young players and didn't have Trey Hendrickson on the field for a major chunk of the 2025 season.

The past few months marked his 11th season on an NFL coaching staff and his first serving as the Bengals' defensive line coach/run game coordinator. He described how that latter role works on the Bengals defense in a chat last year with Bengals play-by-play voice Dan Hoard.

"At the end of the day. Al (Golden) is going to call it, but I hope to make his job a lot easier," Montgomery said. "If he's got questions about anything that happens within that run game, I should be able to have answers. If there's issues on the field, I should be able to have answers and solutions to those problems and how we want to fix them (with) in-game adjustments. So my job is just to make his job a lot easier when it comes to the run game. And that's got to be something that I master, and I had the same title in Green Bay. Ultimately, Al is going to call the defense, but I'll have a heavy influence on what we're seeing, how we want to attack it, and then run it by Al, and so that's kind of how it goes."

Cincinnati has a few coaches now at different bowl games to get firsthand looks at potential helpful additions in the trenches.

