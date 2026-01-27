Shrine Bowl Star Emerging as Possible Bengals 2026 Draft Target

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need help on defense. Could Navy star defensive tackle Landon Robinson be a good fit?

The Bengals were one of 17 teams that had a formal visit with Robinson at the Shrine Bowl according to Easton Butler.

The Bengals certainly need help in the defensive trenches. Robinson isn't built like most defensive linemen. He's 5-11, 291 pounds.

Despite his size, he certainly looks the part. Check out some of his clips from the Shrine Bowl practice below:

Following up on Shrine Bowl tape before the action takes off in Mobile: Navy DT Landon Robinson was one of the clear winners in Frisco.



5'11", 291: Sawed-off maniac. Feldman Freak w/ a 20+ MPH top speed and a 33" vert. Knee-drops to beat doubles, club-rips, stunts. He's legit. pic.twitter.com/g4KPDGaUSw — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 27, 2026

Freaks List

Robinson made it onto Bruce Feldman's 2025 Freak's List.

"A three-time Freaks List guy, Robinson, who arrived at the Academy at 240 pounds, is up to 286. He’s a stud," Feldman wrote. "Robinson made First-Team All-AAC in 2024 after posting 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven QB hurries and two forced fumbles. His best game came on the biggest stage when he led Navy to a huge win against arch-rival No. 19 Army, making a career-high 13 tackles that included a forced fumble. He also took a fake punt 29 yards on a fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter. In his career, he’s had three rushing attempts for a total of 87 yards — a cool 29-yard per carry average with the runs of 24, 34 and 29 yards. This offseason, he bench pressed 465 pounds (up from 450), squatted 665 (up 15 pounds) and power cleaned 350. He vertical jumps 33 inches and hit 20.13 mph on the GPS."

Robinson posted career-highs in tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (8.5) and sacks (6.5) for Navy this past season. He had six tackles against the University of Cincinnati in Navy's 35-13 win over the Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl.

The Bengals need help in the trenches and Robinson could be a mid-round target for a team that needs some juice in the defensive line room.

Check out the report below:

Navy DT Landon Robinson has met with all 32 teams at the Shrine Bowl, having formal visits with

Robinson has had formal meetings with 17 total teams:



Jacksonville #Jaguars

New England #Patriots

Detriot #Lions

Pittsburgh #Steelers

Las Vegas #Raiders

Dallas #Cowboys

New York… pic.twitter.com/U3He1Twp0m — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) January 26, 2026

