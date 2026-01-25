Playoff Linebacker Could Bring Leadership the Bengals Need on Defense

The Bengals saw their fair share of struggles at the linebacker spot this season. Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter, and veteran Oren Burks struggled for most of the year. The Bengals linebackers missed 46 total tackles this season.

It was clear all season that neither Knight nor Carter was capable of stepping up and leading the unit. And to be fair, it was largely unfair to expect them to in their first seasons in the NFL. Burks meanwhile, showed that he is somebody who should only play special teams in the league.

The Bengals need to add a capable veteran that can help stabilize that room and get more out of the young linebackers. That guy could start, but he doesn't have to. Adding Josh Bynes in 2020 helped Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt develop into good players.

Who could the Bengals target?

Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad appears capable of filling that role that Bynes once held.

Strnad made eight starts, totaling 58 combined tackles, five tacles for loss, with an interception, and 4.5 sacks. He was on the field for 575 defensive snaps and appeared in 16 games. Most importantly though, Strnad had only four missed tackles and a missed tackle percentage of 6.5%.

Based off of these numbers alone, being 29 years old, and having been in the league for six years, he would be able to come in and immediately provide the role of a mentor for a young defense that still makes too many careless mistakes.

The Bengals need veteran playmakers on defense. Adding a piece that can help on defense, but also get the most out of Knight and Carter would make sense.

The Bengals defense has to get moving in a positive direction next season, and it starts by adding talent in free agency. Signing Strnad would be a step in the right direction.

