When Joe Burrow Could Be Activated Ahead of Bengals' Matchup vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been a full participant in practice each of the past two days and has a chance to play on Sunday vs the Patriots.
What needs to happen for him to suit up on Sunday?
Well, he'll need to practice again on Friday and pass any other remaining thresholds that team doctors have in place to make sure it's safe to return. He's clearly close to returning and has impressed teammates since team doctors cleared him to practice last week.
"If he's ready, I'm ready," Tee Higgins said. "Joe's been looking outstanding. I mean, he's slinging it deep, short routes. Every day has been pretty good."
Does he look 100%?
"I think he is, yeah," Higgins said. "He's moving around like it was Week 1."
If Burrow passes the thresholds team doctors have in place for him, then he'll suit up and play in a game just 65 days after undergoing surgery on his left big toe.
The Bengals have until Dec. 1 to add Burrow to the active roster. They designated him to return to practice on Monday, Nov. 10. If they do add him to the roster this week, it'll likely be on Saturday afternoon.
The Bengals have to add him to the 53-man roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. if he's going to play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Cincinnati is 3-7 on the season. They're 1-7 without Burrow. If he does return, it would be with the hope that he could lead the Ja'Marr Chase-less Bengals past the Patriots on Sunday, then head to Baltimore and help them beat the Ravens.
Cincinnati could go from 3-7 to 5-7 in a 4.5-day span. Playing Burrow on Sunday makes sense—especially if the plan is for him to suit up in Baltimore. A 5-day stretch that could help savage what appears to be a lost season.
-----
