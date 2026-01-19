Joe Burrow Sounds Off on Two Controversial Calls That Shook the NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called out NFL media and fans that questioned officials during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

"The amount of ppl that don’t understand what a catch is in the rule book flabbergasts me," Burrow wrote on X. "And it’s not the officials. The two plays yesterday were not difficult calls, and they got them both right."

Burrow is likely referring to Brandin Cooks' near catch against the Broncos on Saturday night that ended in an interception. The Bills ultimately lost the game, in large part because of the interception.

On the Bills’ first possession of overtime Allen threw a deep ball to Cooks. Broncos safety Ja'Quan McMillian went up to contest the pass and both players battled for the ball. McMillan ended up with the ball, even though it was in Cooks' hands for a split second. The Bills questioned the call and wanted more time spent on the review.

WOW!! Interception Josh Allen on this crazy play pic.twitter.com/J7UyosDna5 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2026

“As the receiver’s going to the ground, as soon as he hits the ground, the ball is immediately loose,” former VP of officiating Walt Anderson said. “That would be an incomplete pass if comes out and hits the ground. The reality here is, the ball never hits the ground. The loose ball ends up immediately being in control of the defensive player, who then rolls over with the ball and he maintains control of the ball... That’s why on the field it was ruled as an interception."

There was a similar play on Sunday with Davante Adams hauling in a pass from Matthew Stafford. Adams was ruled down before the ball was ripped out. It was called a catch, despite the Bears ending up with the ball.

Davante grabs his first catch of the game



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/FbcHLz31QD — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Burrow makes a good point. Adams clearly possessed the ball, went to the ground and his knee touched down before the ball was ripped out. The Cooks near catch was just that—it was close, but he never had full possession.

Check out Burrow's tweet below:

