Why Joe Burrow Should Start on Sunday for Bengals' Matchup vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow should play this week.
That's right. The Bengals star quarterback should start on Sunday against the Patriots.
I know there's risk. I also know that Burrow will inevitably play again this season. I believe the Bengals plan on bringing him back for their Thursday night showdown in Baltimore on Thanksgiving.
"Very," Burrow said last week when asked how meaningful it would be to return for their primetime matchup against the Ravens.
If that's the plan, then they might as well bring him back for Sunday's game. Both are equally as risky.
Burrow won't get any valuable practice reps between Sunday and Thursday. Instead of having to make his first start on the road, he'll return to the field at home for a game that's certainly a must-win for the Bengals.
No one is expecting them to make the playoffs now that they're 3-7, but if they did make a run at the postseason, it would have to start this Sunday against the Patriots.
Burrow was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He took snaps from Ted Karras and was working ahead of Joe Flacco during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday.
It's time to see if Burrow can help save the Bengals' season.
While plenty of people [including myself] know they're probably not making the playoffs, Burrow probably looks at Sunday's game against New England and Thursday's game in Baltimore as a chance to salvage the season.
They're underdogs in both games, but can you imagine Burrow leading the Bengals past the Patriots and Ravens in a 5-day span. Suddenly the Bengals would go from 3-7 to 5-7 with plenty to play for in the month of December.
It's unlikely, but possible.
Their chances of making a real run dip significantly if they don't find a way to win the next two games. It's clear that Burrow planned to return for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Ravens.
If that return is inevitable, then why not put him on the field against the Patriots when he has a real chance to save the season?
Burrow clearly wants a chance and is playing again this season regardless of how anyone feels about their record. If his return is inevitable, then it should happen on Sunday at home against the Patriots.
