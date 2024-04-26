Will Cincinnati Bengals Trade Up For Johnny Newton or Other Top Prospect in Second Round of 2024 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals trade up tonight in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
There are some top players available, including Illinois star defensive tackle Johnny Newton and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Would they actually consider trading up?
The answer is yes. If Newton, for example, is the 20th player on their board and the next closest option is 31st, then they'll see the value and try to move up to take him. That scenario is obviously hypothetical. I have no clue where Newton is on their board. He fell out of the first round, but that doesn't mean Cincinnati doesn't have a first round grade on him.
What would it take to move up?
If the Bengals want to move up from pick 49 to 40-42, their No. 97 pick could get it done. Maybe they throw in one of their sixth rounders to seal the deal.
If they're hoping to move up farther than that, the pick No. 80 would be required. If they're trying to move up a few spots, their fourth round pick (No. 115) would likely get it done.
A trade up is always unlikely, especially with the talent left on the board, but don't rule it out.
For a look at the prospects the Bengals could target in the second round, go here. For their third round options, go here.
