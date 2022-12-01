Bills vs. Belichick: How to Beat Patriots in Primetime - AFC East Preview

The Buffalo Bills again play on Thursday in Week 13, traveling to face AFC East Division foe New England Patriots for a prime time matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Bills and Patriots both played in the exciting Thanksgiving slate of games, but experienced opposite results. The Bills beat the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a thriller while mistakes overshadowed a strong Patriots offense in a 33-26 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills are on a two-game winning streak but are 0-2 in division games so far this season. A win vs. the Patriots would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title.

The Bills are faced with the tough task of keeping the offensive momentum going against a Patriots defense that hold opponents under an average of 20 points per game and just over 300 total yards per game.

Quarterback Josh Allen and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie found success in the win over the Lions. McKenzie led the team with 96 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown reception. McKenzie in the slot gives the multidimensional Allen another weapon. Allen has burned the Patriots in the last two matchups; totaling 622 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 130 rushing yards.

With seven games left on the Bills' schedule, including four AFC East matchups, this is how the division stands: The Dolphins and the Bills are both 8-3, the New York Jets are 7-4 and the Patriots are last at 6-5. The Dolphins own the head-to-head after beating the Bills in Week 3.

The Bills are dealing with a sickness that has held key players out in practice this week; eight players missed Sunday's preparation for the Patriots.

IMPORTANT INJURY UPDATE: After sustaining the injury in the second-quarter of Thursday’s win, Von Miller was originally feared to have suffered a torn ACL. However, he was diagnosed on Friday with a lateral meniscus tear, per the results of an MRI. The 12-year veteran will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days to determine his next course of action.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

ODDS: The Bills are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Patriots.

GAME TIME: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: Prime Video | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit:

"We have the best quarterback in the league,'' Diggs said. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to be his support system, get open, catch the ball. ... That's my guy."

