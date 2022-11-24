In what can only be characterized as a best-case scenario given the immediate look and feel of Buffalo Bills star Von Miller's knee injury, there are early reports that he only sustained a "sprain'' in Thursday's 28-25 win at Detroit.

But even if that ends up being the diagnosis - and the Bills will supervise Miller undergoing an MRI and other testing on Friday - "best-case'' isn't all that great.

The MRI itself suggests concern, and the flurry of reports that insist Miller "will miss some time'' do the same.

Head coach Sean McDermott mentioned in his postgame news conference that he did not yet have an update, and there is wisdom in waiting ... just as there was wisdom in using the medical cart to take Miller off the field after he sustained the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the first half as his leg got rolled up up under a Detroit offensive lineman.

Miller, 33 and in his first year in Buffalo after signing a monster deal, initially walked to the sideline under his own power and then moved into the blue medical tent. ... but was carted off and ruled out shortly after that.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has eight sacks this year for the now 8-3 Bills, who entered the game with some injury issues with their pass-rushing crew and now have an even more concerning one ... with testing hopefully due to result in a true "best-case'' scenario.

