Bills' Polished Third-Round Rookie takes cues from DT DaQuan Jones
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is not your average rookie.
The seasoned 23-year-old, who earned four varsity letters at Duke, was the first three-time captain in the college program's history. Now, the Top 100 draft pick has a grizzled veteran to lean on while acclimating to his new environment.
With DaQuan Jones atop the Bills' depth chart at the position, Carter has been quick to use the 11th-year pro as a resource.
“First, you talk about intelligence, right? I mean, you can talk about [his] play on the field, but what stands out to me in the film room, in the meeting room and everything, is his intelligence, right? His knowledge of the game, and how much knowledge he's given me," said Carter in a media scrum recorded by WGR 550 radio after last week's minicamp practice.
The 32-year-old Jones, who has 133 NFL starts under his belt, enters his third season in Buffalo's defensive scheme. Jones's experience and familiarity with the system are invaluable commodities that can be shared to help young players navigate the rookie adjustment process.
“The playbook just continues to expand day after day here over these last couple weeks we had," said Carter. "Continue to learn the playbook and sharpen my skills.”
As a result of the aforementioned factors, Carter, who likely fits in the Bills' plans as a primary understudy to Jones, may be ready to play a larger role than what's expected from most third-round rookies.