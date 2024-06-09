Starting Defensive Tackle re-signed with Bills for this reason
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who spent seven years in Tennessee followed by one in Carolina, finds himself as comfortable as ever heading into his third season with the Buffalo Bills.
After making 23 regular season starts for the Bills over the last two years, the 32-year-old Jones re-signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and says it wasn't a difficult decision.
"I loved it [here in 2022 and 2023]. When I signed here and I got a taste of the scheme and what we do, I just fell in love with that," said Jones during a sit-down interview with Bills' team reporter Maddy Glab. "The icing on the cake is the fan base and what this team means to Buffalo and vice versa. It's hard to match that anywhere else."
Jones, who played collegiately for a blue blood Penn State program that averages 100,000 attendees per home game, has performed at a high level during his Bills' tenure, but has missed time due to multiple injuries. When healthy, he and fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver have thrived up front.
"I'm comfortable here. I have a relationship with all the coaches and players. To start all that back up again, go somewhere else, it didn't make sense to me. When they came knocking, it was an easy decision," said Jones on why he decided to run it back with Buffalo.
Jones also provided assistance on the recruiting front, helping lure free agent defensive linemen Austin Johnson to the Bills on a one-year contract. Johnson and Jones were teammates at Penn State before reuniting as Tennessee Titans.
"Being able to tell him my part in why I chose Buffalo and why Buffalo would be a good fit for him. He told me he'll think about it, and by the end of that day, he called me back and told he's going to sign with Buffalo," said Jones.