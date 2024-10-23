WATCH: Bills OL removes shirt, chugs beer at Buffalo Sabres game
Ownership has touted a phrase since the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres were united for the first time under the same corporate umbrella in 2014, a mantra (that’s since evolved into a brand) meant to celebrate the unity of both of Western New York’s professional sports teams being part of the same family: One Buffalo.
If this isn’t an example of ‘One Buffalo,’ I’m not sure what is.
The Sabres hosted the Dallas Stars in an early-season matchup on Tuesday night, welcoming a few Bills players as guests, as they are wont to do. Offensive linemen Alec Anderson, Tommy Doyle, and Ryan Van Demark were the ‘guests of honor’ for the contest, with Anderson banging a drum pregame to rile up the crowd; ever the entertainer, the 25-year-old removed his shirt and chugged a beer while streamed on the jumbotron, prompting a spirited reaction from the KeyBank Center faithful.
Related: Bills DE Greg Rousseau ranks among NFL's elite in this crucial stat
You can watch the hilarious clip below:
He made an impact on Sabres (and Bills) chief operating officer Pete Guelli, who invited the lineman back for additional games on Twitter. His presence seemingly riled up the Sabres, as well, as they avoided a late third-period collapse to hang on and defeat the Stars 4-2. Buffalo now sits at 3-4-1 on the young season.
In the midst of their own 13-campaign postseason drought, the Sabres could use all the help they can get; if Anderson slugging brews on the jumbotron before games is what it takes to win, we’re going to need to see a lot more of it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —