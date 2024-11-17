Broncos Announce Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
The Denver Broncos announced a pair of roster moves on the eve of their Week 11 tilt vs. the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos have elevated linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Keidron Smith to the gameday roster.
A former Houston Texans second-round pick, Cunningham signed to the Broncos practice squad following Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. The Broncos elevated him last week, which was his first dress of the season for this team.
For his career, Cunningham has totaled 687 tackles (436 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), 23 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. In tandem with Kwon Alexander's arrival, Cunningham gives the Broncos a nice veteran fail-safe at linebacker.
As for Smith, the Broncos had to waive him earlier this week. Fortunately, he passed through the NFL waiver wire unclaimed, so Denver was able to re-sign him to the practice squad.
Smith went undrafted in 2023 before the Broncos signed him to the practice squad late last season, and later, a reserve/future contract in January. On the heels of an impressive preseason, he made the final 53-man roster as backup and core special-teamer.
That third-phase value he brings to the table is why the Broncos are elevating Smith again in Week 11.
