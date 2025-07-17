Von Miller Joins New Team, to Face Broncos in 2025
It is safe to assume the Washington Commanders were among the three teams purportedly "very interested" in former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller.
That's because the Commanders on Wednesday signed Miller to an undisclosed contract. Initially reported by NFL Network, the deal was confirmed by the Super Bowl 50 MVP on his official X account.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
So ends a four-month stay on the open market for Miller, 36, who was released by the Buffalo Bills in March after three seasons. He had arrived in Buffalo following a championship-winning stint with the Los Angeles Rams — and before that, 11 largely star-studded years in the Mile High City.
Von drew little known interest as a free agent and, despite calls from fans and fellow cohorts, ruled out a return to the Broncos. At least for 2025.
"It really doesn't make sense," he told reporters in May. "They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league. And with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are -- they are incredible rushers. And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks, too, and they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams
"The decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that. Yeah, just this year, probably not. But the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens."
In Washington, Miller will join notable vets Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Daron Payne along the front-seven of head coach Dan Quinn's defense, which ranked 11th in the NFL last season with 43 sacks — 20 fewer than the league-leading Broncos unit.
The Broncos and Commanders are scheduled to face off in a primetime affair from the nation's capital on Nov. 30. In a contest rife with juicy storylines, Miller's acquisition adds another layer to the intrigue.