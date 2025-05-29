Von Miller Closes Door on 2025 Return to Broncos
Former Denver Broncos star and current free-agent outside linebacker Von Miller reckoned with himself over a possible return to the Mile High City — as have many of the fan base — and the future Hall-of-Famer concluded it "really doesn't make sense."
This season, anyway.
"They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league. And with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are -- they are incredible rushers. And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks, too, and they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams," Miller said during a charity appearance in Colorado on Wednesday, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com.
"The decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that. Yeah, just this year, probably not. But the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens."
An eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP in Denver, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and inked a massive $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills the following year. He was released by Buffalo after a disappointing, injury-marred tenure that resulted in just 14 sacks across 36 appearances.
Through everything, however, Miller continually professed his love for the city, the fans, and the organization. In January, he gushed, "I bleed orange and blue." In March, he echoed, "I've always loved blue and orange."
He even had old teammates going to bat for a reunion.
"Broncos, bring back Von," ex-Broncos tight end Julius Thomas urged earlier this month. "Does Von have a couple of great rushes in him a game? Absolutely. Does he need to play 60 snaps? I don't know. That's up to Von. But do I think he can still get to the quarterback? Sure. I think there were some plays in last year's playoffs ... that's not bad for someone who's been coming off the edge for as long as he has."
But as Miller conceded, he simply isn't needed at this juncture. The Broncos are flush with both entrenched starters (Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper) and promising backups (Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson) at the position, and will sooner pay an extension-eligible Bonitto than throw money at an aging Miller.
The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, and lately Von hasn't done much. He also understands this Broncos regime is not big on nostalgia. They're a pragmatic, if unsympathetic bunch evidently unwilling to disturb their internal pipeline for any external factor.
"Last year at this time did we think Nik Bonitto would be an All-Pro player? I don’t think anyone would have said that," general manager George Paton told reporters in March. "It’s a credit to Sean, it’s a credit to the staff how they develop these young players to take that next step. They all grow at different areas. Like we talked about, [CB] Pat Surtain [II] walked in the door. He was Pat Surtain, but a lot of these guys, some get it in the second year, some get it in the third year. You can’t be overly patient, but you just have to keep developing your young players.”
If there's a next time Miller puts pen to paper with the Broncos, it likely will be a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization, paving the way for his inevitable enshrinement into Canton.