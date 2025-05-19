Former Broncos Star Urges Denver to Bring Back Von Miller
Former Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas advocated during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show for the team to bring back Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, who remains an unsigned free agent.
"Broncos, bring back Von," Thomas told host Kay Adams on May 13. "Does Von have a couple of great rushes in him a game? Absolutely. Does he need to play 60 snaps? I don't know. That's up to Von. But do I think he can still get to the quarterback? Sure. I think there were some plays in last year's playoffs ... that's not bad for someone who's been coming off the edge for as long as he has."
Miller, 36, spent the first decade of his career in Denver, racking up eight Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro nods, before a 2021 midseason trade sent the future Hall-of-Famer to the Los Angeles Rams. Upon helping the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI, he inked a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills the following offseason.
Fighting an unwinnable battle against Father Time, Miller failed to live up to the massive payday as his play began deteriorating. He totaled just 14 sacks across 36 appearances for the Bills, who cut Miller in March.
After his release, Miller sat down with Adams and cracked the door, however faintly, for a potential return to the Mile High City.
"I've always loved blue and orange ... you just have to see," he said on March 25. "It's a fun time right now for me and my career. You just have to wait and see, take it one day at a time."
He continued: "I've done everything I could possibly do, and whatever's next for me is what's next. It's exciting looking at new teams, new quarterbacks, new environments, and a new place to be. It's fun."
Despite his interest, the Broncos do not appear keen on a reunion. The club is set at the outside linebacker position with Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson, and would likely sooner pay extension-eligible Bonitto than throw money at an aging Miller.
It's possible that Von is brought back to the organization in a ceremonial capacity, perhaps signing a contract to retire as a Bronco. Or maybe he's eventually hired as a positional coach, tutoring the next generation of pass-rushers.
But the days of Miller suiting up for Denver seem to be long over.