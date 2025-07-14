Report: 3 Teams 'Very Interested' in Ex-Broncos OLB Von Miller
Three NFL teams are purportedly "very interested" in signing former Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller, one of which could land the Super Bowl 50 MVP "relatively soon."
That revelation was made by NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who recently spoke with Miller's agent, Joby Branion, and shared his insight on the DNVR Broncos Podcast.
"I thought it's a natural [fit] for Von to end up in Baltimore. He didn't -- when I threw that out at Joby -- he didn't say anything," Baldinger said on June 30, via The Broncos Wire. "He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams.' But he didn't tell me the teams, so I didn't pry; I wasn't trying to be a reporter there.
"But I think Von feels like there's a pretty good chance he's going to sign some point either before camp or -- I mean, I don't think Von's too crazy about going to training camp, most guys that age aren't, they know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So I would say he's gonna get signed here [relatively soon]."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Miller has languished on the free-agent market since March, when the Buffalo Bills parted ways with the future Hall-of-Famer following three seasons. He totaled only 14 sacks during his injury-marred time in Buffalo.
Miller has kept all avenues open entering his age-36 campaign — even cracking the door for a stint with his once-rival Kansas City Chiefs. But he did rule out one distinct possibility: returning to the Broncos in 2025.
"It really doesn't make sense," Miller told reporters in May. "They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league. And with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are -- they are incredible rushers. And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks, too, and they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams
"The decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that. Yeah, just this year, probably not. But the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens."
Once his playing career is over, potentially as soon as 2026, it's fait accompli that Von will end up back where it all began: in the Mile High City.
“I bleed Orange & Blue," he said in January. "I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver... Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”