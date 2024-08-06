Browns' Andrew Berry Making Big Splash With Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumor
The Cleveland Browns have been reported to be one of the teams in contention to land Brandon Aiyuk. It felt like more of a pipe dream than reality until Monday evening, when a report surfaced out of San Francisco that the Browns and the New England Patriots were the last two teams with offers on the table for Aiyuk.
Regardless of the result of the trade, even the fact that Cleveland is in contention for one of the best young receivers in football is everything you need to know about Andrew Berry.
Berry is known for being extremely calculated when it comes to player risk and cap risk. He rarely reaches for a player and when it is time to cut ties with someone, he would rather do it one year early over one year late.
Through his first four years, he has managed to build the best roster that Cleveland has ever seen while still having ample cap space available for future seasons.
The events of Monday should signal to Browns fans that deep down, Berry has that killer instinct in him, too. The fact that Cleveland is a finalist for Aiyuk and reportedly has a big return on the table for him is evidence that Berry will swing for the fences when there is a chance to land a game-changer.
To this point, Berry has only made trades with very little risk. His big deals include a fifth-round pick for Amari Cooper, a second-round pick for Elijah Moore and a third-rounder, and lastly, a seventh-round pick for Dustin Hopkins.
The trades are few and far between. When they do come to fruition, there is usually minimal risk involved for the Browns, This time, not so much. Berry is pulling out all the stops to bring Aiyuk to Cleveland.