Browns' Andrew Berry Making Big Splash With Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumor

Rumors swirled on Monday night that the Browns were one of the finalists in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, and whether the trade happens or not, Andrew Berry is proving he is one of the most aggressive general managers in football.

Anthony Moeglin

Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cleveland Browns have been reported to be one of the teams in contention to land Brandon Aiyuk. It felt like more of a pipe dream than reality until Monday evening, when a report surfaced out of San Francisco that the Browns and the New England Patriots were the last two teams with offers on the table for Aiyuk.

Regardless of the result of the trade, even the fact that Cleveland is in contention for one of the best young receivers in football is everything you need to know about Andrew Berry.

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a ball
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a ball that bounced off the face mask of Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (not pictured) during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Berry is known for being extremely calculated when it comes to player risk and cap risk. He rarely reaches for a player and when it is time to cut ties with someone, he would rather do it one year early over one year late.

Through his first four years, he has managed to build the best roster that Cleveland has ever seen while still having ample cap space available for future seasons.

The events of Monday should signal to Browns fans that deep down, Berry has that killer instinct in him, too. The fact that Cleveland is a finalist for Aiyuk and reportedly has a big return on the table for him is evidence that Berry will swing for the fences when there is a chance to land a game-changer.

To this point, Berry has only made trades with very little risk. His big deals include a fifth-round pick for Amari Cooper, a second-round pick for Elijah Moore and a third-rounder, and lastly, a seventh-round pick for Dustin Hopkins.

The trades are few and far between. When they do come to fruition, there is usually minimal risk involved for the Browns, This time, not so much. Berry is pulling out all the stops to bring Aiyuk to Cleveland.

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

