Andre Szmyt saves the day in 13-10 upset win for the Cleveland Browns
Andre Szmyt has redeemed himself.
Although the Cleveland Browns struggled through the first three quarters of the game, it did not matter as they were able to squeak out a win in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers off the leg of Szmyt.
Joe Flacco finished the matchup with just over 125 passing yards, a completion rate of 59% and one interception. However, it did not matter as a 55-yard field goal from Szmyt sealed the deal in the dying seconds.
When all hope seemed to be lost, the first-year NFL kicker came up big.
The team's offensive production came from running back Quinshon Judkins, who has dominated in the backfield through two starts.
Judkins dashed for over 100 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Packers' defense, which was ranked No. 1 in the NFL heading into the week.
Alongside Judkins, the other brightspot came from the opposite side of the ball. The defense for Cleveland kept quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs in check. Love passed for just under 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Jacobs took 13 handoffs for 28 yards.
Packers and Browns battle till the final whistle
On Sunday, the Packers and Browns were at a stalemate through the opening quarter of play. Both teams remained level at zero points.
Moving into the fourth quarter, Cleveland made a few advances offensively. Judkins took a massive run for 38 yards deep into Packers' territory. It set up a 35-yard field goal for Szmyt, who kicked it through for a 10-3 game.
The score gave the ball back to the Packers and the defense needed to make a stand.
Safety Grant Delpit picked off Love across the middle of the field and returned it inside the 10 yard line. His interception was the first thrown by Love in 2025 and the first secured by the Browns defense this season.
The Browns went right back to its trusty running back and Judkins pounded in a run from 1-yard out to score. His touchdown tied the game up, 10-10.
Green Bay got the ball back with the game knotted up and pushed themselves down the field.
With just under two minutes to go, it looked like the Browns may have caught another break.
Jacobs ran forward for a few yards before the ball would be poked loose. Linebacker Devin Bush fell onto the ball and tangled up with Jacobs. The play would go under booth review and the call on the field would keep possession with the Packers.
It would not matter, though, as with 21 seconds left, the Packers lined up for a field goal. With the game seemingly over, defensive lineman Shelby Harris called his shot for the Browns and blocked the field goal to get the ball back for Cleveland.
The Browns lined up and dumped off a few passes down the sideline to get deeper into field goal range for Szmyt.
After a pass to tight end David Njoku that set up the Browns right down the middle of the field. The field goal team came out onto the field and with the game on the line, Szmyt did not falter, he drilled a 55-yarder right down the middle of the uprights.
And for the first time in what feels like forever, the Browns are winners on a Sunday.
The victory moves the team's record to 1-2 on the season as they push through six tough games to start 2025.
Next up, the Browns take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 28, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST.