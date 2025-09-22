NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 4 (Chargers, Bucs Undefeated)
Five teams moved to 3-0 in the 2025 season in Week 3, and a few of those squads highlight the top five of this week's NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds.
There is still one matchup to go in Week 3, as the Baltimore Ravens are favored at home in a massive Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Week 3 has been the week of blocked kicks, as the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles used blocked kicks to secure wins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rebounded from a blocked kick to remain 3-0 with a win over the New York Jets.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the Green Bay Packers (despite a Week 3 loss), Eagles and others make up a formidable chasing pack.
There are a few teams that I've moved up after head-to-head wins in Week 3, but there are a lot of questionable 1-2 teams that are looking extremely shaky in the Super Bowl futures market -- even if some have decent odds to win it all.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 3 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+800) Last Week: No. 1
Philly made a comeback in Week 3 to take down the Los Angeles Rams and remain undefeated, and the offense may have finally found something in the passing game with A.J. Brown having by far his best game of the 2025 season.
The Eagles will remain in this top spot until someone beats them off in 2025.
2. Buffalo Bills (+400) LW: No. 2
Buffalo didn't cover in Week 3, but it still won by double digits on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills seem to have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they're the favorite in the latest Super Bowl odds.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+475) LW: No. 4
Can Baltimore move to 2-1 on Monday night against Detroit?
4. Los Angeles Chargers (+1400) LW: No. 8
The Los Angeles Chargers scored 10 unanswered to beat the Denver Broncos on a last-second field goal in Week 3, and they've jumped from +1800 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl this season.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2000) LW: No. 5
The Buccaneers survived a late block field goal to win in Week 3, moving to 3-0 for the first time in the Baker Mayfield era. An injury to Mike Evans is concerning, but Chris Godwin is nearing a return.
The clear leader in the NFC South, the Bucs have a huge game in Week 4 against the Eagles on deck.
6. San Francisco 49ers (+1600) LW: No. 9
No Brock Purdy, no problem. The 49ers are 3-0 (2-0 with Mac Jones) after a game-winning field goal in Week 3. Purdy appears to be nearing a return, putting the 49ers in a great spot to win the NFC West in 2025.
San Francisco has moved from +2000 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl.
7. Green Bay Packers (+800) LW: No. 3
Green Bay is one of the teams that is falling this week after losing to the Browns, and the offense scored just 10 points on Sunday. The Packers are still +800 to win the Super Bowl, a sign that oddsmakers aren't too worried about this loss.
8. Los Angeles Rams (+2000) LW: No. 6
The Rams may be kicking themselves for blowing Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they were in position to win anyway before getting a game-winning kick blocked.
L.A. is tied for second in the NFC West, which is shaping up to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.
9. Detroit Lions (+1400) LW: No. 7
Detroit has a huge game on Monday night against the Ravens that could push it up in the futures market.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (+1400) LW: No. 5
Kansas City finally picked up a win in Week 3, and it's hard to count any Patrick Mahomes-led team out in the playoff picture.
However, a huge game against the Ravens is on deck in Week 4.
11. Washington Commanders (+1800) LW: No. 11
Even with Jayden Daniels (knee) out, the Commanders dominated the Las Vegas Raiders to move to 2-1 in the 2025 season. At +1800 to win the Super Bowl, the Commanders look like a clear playoff team in the NFC.
12. Indianapolis Colts (+3500) LW: No. 13
The most surprising 3-0 team in the NFL is the Indianapolis Colts, who continue to dominate on offense. The favorite in the AFC South, Indy has a big matchup with the Rams in Week 4.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+5500) LW: No. 18
Seattle lost in Week 1, but it has won two games in a row and makes a major jump again in these rankings. In a loaded NFC West, Seattle has a chance to separate itself with a Thursday night matchup against Arizona in Week 4.
14. Minnesota Vikings (+3500) LW: No. 16
J.J. McCarthy was out in Week 3, but the Vikings' defense dominated in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, moving the team to 2-1 in the 2025 season. Oddsmakers have not moved Minnesota's odds, a sign that they think the team will be fine even with Carson Wentz under center.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 19
Pittsburgh hasn't played pretty football, but it is 2-1 and has one of the highest floors in the league since Mike Tomlin has never finished under .500 in his coaching career.
16. Denver Broncos (+3500) LW: No. 12
A preseason darling, the Broncos have lost back-to-back games on game-winning field goals and have really struggled overall on offense.
Denver has slipped to +3500 to win the Super Bowl, and it's looking like a long shot to win the AFC West in the 2025 season.
17. Arizona Cardinals (+7000) LW: No. 15
After a cupcake start to the season against New Orleans and Carolina, Arizona's offense wilted in Week 3 in a loss to Mac Jones and the 49ers.
The Cards have a chance to get an NFC West division win against Seattle on Thursday.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (+9000) LW: No. 23
Can the Jags win the AFC South?
These Super Bowl odds aren't flattering, but Jacksonville is 2-1 and handed the Houston Texans a third loss in a row on Sunday.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (+18000) LW: No. 17
So, maybe the Bengals won't be great with Jake Browning? Sunday's loss to Minnesota was a disaster with turnovers, and Browning has thrown five picks in two games.
The Bengals are at No. 19 because they're 2-1 and have a chance to make the playoffs, but these odds suggest that they're not a contenders in 2025.
20. Chicago Bears (+12000) LW: No. 25
A big jump for the Chicago Bears, who finally held up on defense and got a four-score showing from Caleb Williams to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Chicago may not be a playoff team, but Williams' improvement is huge for the franchise's trajectory.
21. Dallas Cowboys (+18000) LW: No. 20
The loss to Chicago moved the Cowboys to 1-2, and they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL heading into a huge game against Green Bay -- Micah Parsons' return to Dallas.
22. Houston Texans (+10000) LW: No. 14
Houston has dropped pretty far after startig 0-3, and the Texans' playoff chances are hanging by a thread heading into Week 4.
23. Carolina Panthers (+30000) LW: No. 29
After an 0-2 start to the season, Carolina made a statement in Week 3, shutting out the Atlanta Falcons 30-0. Can Bryce Young and company get back to .500 against the New England Patriots in Week 4?
24. Atlanta Falcons (+12000) LW: No. 21
Michael Penix Jr. was benched in an ugly, ugly Week 3 loss. The Falcons are +12000 to win the Super Bowl, falling from +7000 the week before. That's a sign that this team isn't exactly a title -- or even a playoff -- contender.
25. New England Patriots (+12000) LW: No. 24
Turnovers doomed the New England Patriots in Week 3, and they're now 1-2 on the season and fading fast in the AFC. They have a make-or-break game at home in Week 4 against Carolina.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+30000) LW: No. 22
After a nice win in Week 1, the Raiders have struggled in back-to-back games, losing by double digits in each. The team has dropped all the way to +30000 to win the Super Bowl and seems like a great bet to finish in last in the AFC West.
27. Cleveland Browns (+30000) LW: No. 32
Cleveland earned a win in Week 3 with a great defensive showing, and the defense may make this Browns team a little friskier than expected in 2025.
28. New York Giants (+30000) LW: No. 26
The Giants are 0-3 and Russell Wilson has struggled mightily in two of the team's three games. At some point, New York may want to consider going to Jaxson Dart.
29. New York Jets (+40000) LW: No. 27
The Jets lost another game on a last-second field goal, falling to 0-3 in 2025. One could make an argument that they could be 2-1, but the Jets have to face reality that they're one of the worst squads in the NFL -- and their Super Bowl odds reflect that.
30. Miami Dolphins (+40000) LW: No. 28
At 0-3, the Dolphins will battle the Jets on Monday night in a clash of winless teams. Miami is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in 2025.
31. Tennessee Titans (+60000) LW: No. 31
Tennessee failed to cover in a loss to the Colts in Week 3, and it's 0-3 and a real contender for the worst record in the NFL. This season should be about Cam Ward's development and nothing else.
32. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 30
After hanging tough in Weeks 1 and 2, the Saints were dominated by the Seahawks in Week 3 and have the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL.
