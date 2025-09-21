Micah Parsons Apologizes for Penalties After Packers' Stunning Loss to Browns
The Packers were heavy favorites heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Browns. Green Bay was ultimately stunned on the road in a low-scoring affair, 13–10, in what was its first loss of the 2025 season.
Although the offense would seem an obvious point of criticism for Green Bay, as the Packers failed to get much going on that side of the ball, it was the newly-acquired defensive anchor in Micah Parsons who came forth to take ownership of Sunday's loss.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Parsons took accountability for his two offsides penalties on defense, despite otherwise putting on a strong performance.
"Two offsides is unacceptable for myself, for this team. Just things we shouldn't be doing, I shouldn't be doing, it's unacceptable. I fully apologize for my actions," Parsons said, via Ryan Wood of USA TODAY.
Despite getting flagged twice for jumping across the line early, Parsons still had a solid game. He had two tackles, two quarterback hits, six pressures and was also responsible for drawing a holding penalty. Still, his performance wasn't up to his own standards, and he didn't hesitate to demand more from himself in the aftermath of the game.
The Packers remain Super Bowl hopefuls, and they'll look to steer their season back on track in Week 4. Of course, that'll be an emotional matchup for Parsons, with the team headed to Texas to take on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys at his old stomping grounds at AT&T Stadium.